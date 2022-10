Woolfson Eye Institute acquired a Snellville, Ga., general ophthalmology practice that is now being converted into a referral center for surgical and ophthalmic care.

The institute acquired the practice last year but just opened its referral center on Oct. 24, according to an Oct. 27 press release from Woolfson.

The Woolfson-Snellville location will have physicians who specialize in retina procedures, oculoplastic procedures, LASIK, dry eye, glaucoma, cornea and refractive patients.