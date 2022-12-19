Watchmaker Omega donates $2.5M to eye care

Watchmaker Omega has renewed its partnership with eye care nonprofit Orbis International for another five years, pledging $2.5 million in support to the eye care provider.

Omega and Orbis have been partners for over a decade, with Omega sponsoring projects including global trainings and bringing eye care to conflict-affected countries, according to a Dec. 19 press release.

Omega also sponsors the Flying Eye Hospital, the only accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital located on a plane. Orbis uses the jet to mentor and train ophthalmology teams across the globe.

Omega also taps into its sponsorship network for Orbis, with celebrities including Cindy Crawford and Daniel Craig starring in documentaries about Orbis' eye care mission.