Vision Innovation Partners taps new CEO

Eye care management organization Vision Innovation Partners promoted President Chris Moore to the role of CEO.

Vision Innovation's former CEO, Mike Dunn, will now serve as executive vice president of business development and vice chairman of the board, according to an Oct. 25 news release from the organization.

Mr. Moore is a longtime executive in the eye care space, previously serving as a board member and president for VIP. Previously, he held executive roles at Century Vision Global and Integrity Digital Solutions.

Vision Innovation Partners is a private-equity backed management organization with nearly 70 ASC and practice locations throughout the Northeast.