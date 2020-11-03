Vision Innovation Partners acquires Baltimore-based eye practice

Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners completed its 16th post-formation transaction, acquiring Baltimore-based Omni Eye Specialists.

What you should know:

1. Vision will incorporate the practice into its mid-Atlantic region portfolio.

2. Omni was formed more than 30 years ago. Ivan Garcia, MD, medical director of the practice, said, "Joining Vision Innovation Partners enhances the services we can provide to our patient base and community, including the use of two state-of-the-art surgical centers."

3. Vision now has a footprint of 34 practices and seven surgery centers in the mid-Atlantic region.

