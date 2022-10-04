Visibly appoints former CVS Health leader as new chief medical officer

Visibly, developer of the first FDA-approved online visual acuity test, has appointed Taylor Tedder, MD, as its chief medical officer.

Before moving to Visibly, Dr. Tedder held leadership roles at CVS Health, Acuity Eye Group and EssilorLuxottica.

"I am very proud to join Visibly as a key member of their executive team, tasked with continuing to drive eye care for millions in need of more convenient, affordable and safe vision and eye health solutions," Dr. Tedder said in an Oct. 4 press release. "In a post pandemic world, the way consumers seek healthcare is rapidly changing."