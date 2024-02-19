Utah considers reducing qualifications for some eye surgeries

The Utah Senate is weighing a bill that would decrease the qualifications required to perform some laser eye procedures, according to NBC affiliate KSLTV.

Senate Bill 210 would allow optometrists to perform procedures including a YAG laser capsulotomy and a selective laser trabeculoplasty. Optometrists would still not be permitted to perform LASIK and cataract surgeries.

There are some ophthalmologists in the state who oppose the bill because they said optometrists may lack the training and competency to perform the surgeries.

Some optometrists, however, said the bill would be beneficial for patients as it would expand access to care in Utah.

In 2022, a similar bill was brought forward but was not passed.

The bill is sponsored by Reps. James Dunnigan and Curtis Bramble and is on the Senate floor for consideration, the report said.