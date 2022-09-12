Top 10 ophthalmology residency programs, ranked by physicians

Physicians ranked the University of Miami's Bascom Palmer Eye Institute as the best ophthalmology residency program, according to Doximity's 2022-2023 Residency Navigator.

The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide, consisting of more than 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 residents and alumni.

Physicians contributed nominations, ratings and written reviews. Ratings comprise three major categories: current resident and recent alumni satisfaction data, reputation data and objective data.

Here are the top 10 residency programs for ophthalmology, based on reputation scores:

1. University of Miami/Jackson Health System/Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

2. Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University/Wills Eye Hospital (Philadelphia)

3. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)

4. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

5. University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

6. University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

7. Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School (Boston)

8. Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

9. UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine/UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

10. Baylor College of Medicine/Cullen Eye Institute (Houston)