The US' top 5 ophthalmologists, per Newsweek

Here are the top five ophthalmologists in the U.S. in 2022, according to a survey of more than 10,000 ophthalmologists conducted by Newsweek.

The ophthalmologists were ranked according to the standard of care they provide and the quality of the technology they use, according to the publication.

The top five on the list are:

1. Violet Kanevsky, OD: Acuity NYC (New York City)

2. Arthur Epstein, OD: Dry Eye Center of Arizona (Phoenix)

3. Alan Glazier, OD: Shady Grove Eye and Vision Care (Rockville, Md.)

4. Joseph Sowka, OD: Center for Sight (Sarasota, Fla.)

5. Hardeep Kataria, OD: Avant Eyes Optometry (Porter Ranch, Calif.)