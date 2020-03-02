The rise of Vision Innovation Partners

Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners went through an identity crisis before establishing its current moniker, but the growing mid-Atlantic private equity platform is establishing a stronghold in the region with no plans of stopping.

Here's how Vision Innovation Partners came to be:

July 2017: Centre Partners invests in Chesapeake Eye Care, which combines Annapolis, Md.-based Chesapeake Eye Care and Laser Center and Charlotte Hall, Md.-based Whitten Laser Eye.

November 2017: Chesapeake Eye Care acquires Malouf Eye Center in Camp Springs, Md.

January 2018: Chesapeake Eye Care acquires Select Eye Care and its locations in Towson, Md., and Elkridge, Md.

Chesapeake Eye Care establishes One Vision Eye Partners and acquires Arlington (Va.) Eye Center.

April 2018: Chesapeake Eye Care acquires Hagerstown-based Maryland Vision Institute.

September 2018: Chesapeake Eye Care acquires Maryland Eye Associates, with locations in Prince Frederick, and Annapolis.

June 2019: Chesapeake Eye Care rebrands as Vision Innovation Partners after acquiring majority ownership of Wilkes-Barre, Pa.-based Eye Care Specialists.

September 2019: Vision Innovation Partners acquires Washington, D.C.-based Washington Eye Specialists.

October 2019: Vision Innovation Partners acquires Metropolitan Ophthalmology Associates' practices in Chevy Chase, Md., and McLean, Va.

December 2019: Vision Innovation Partners acquires Carroll Vision Center, Center for Total Eye Care and Carroll County Surgery Center, all in Westminster, Md.

February 2020: Vision Innovation Partners acquires Busack Eye Center in Frederick, Md.

March 2020: Vision Innovation Partners acquires Baltimore Eye Physicians.

