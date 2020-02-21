Vision Innovation Partners acquires Maryland ophthalmology practice
Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners acquired Busack Eye Center in Frederick, Md.
What you should know:
1. James Busack, DO, founded Busack Eye Center.
2. Vision acquired Dr. Busack's practice to expand its presence in Western Maryland and the mid-Atlantic.
3. This is Vision's 14th acquisition over the last two years.
Vision CEO Michael Dunn said, "As we continue to build density in the mid-Atlantic region, we seek experienced and proven physicians with an ability to operate efficiently and deliver high-quality outcomes."
More articles on surgery centers:
PE-backed Prism Vision snags Maryland eye group — 4 insights
Florida ASC buyer projects $18M profit in 1st year: 5 details
Physician-owned eye group acquires California practice
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.