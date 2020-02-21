Vision Innovation Partners acquires Maryland ophthalmology practice

Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners acquired Busack Eye Center in Frederick, Md.

What you should know:

1. James Busack, DO, founded Busack Eye Center.

2. Vision acquired Dr. Busack's practice to expand its presence in Western Maryland and the mid-Atlantic.

3. This is Vision's 14th acquisition over the last two years.

Vision CEO Michael Dunn said, "As we continue to build density in the mid-Atlantic region, we seek experienced and proven physicians with an ability to operate efficiently and deliver high-quality outcomes."

