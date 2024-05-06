The 20 most powerful people in ophthalmology, per Power List

The annual ophthalmology Power List selects and ranks 100 of the nation's best ophthalmologists, choosing its top 20 industry leaders through a panel of judges who consider cutting-edge industry issues, trends and more.

Here are the top 20 most powerful and influential ophthalmologists in 2024:

1. Iqbal Ahmed, MD. John R. and Hazel M. Robertson presidential endowed chair and professor, department of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

2. David Chang, MD. Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Francisco.

3. Felipe Medeiros, MD. Professor of ophthalmology, vice chair of research at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami.

4. Joel Schuman, MD. Professor, department of ophthalmology at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

5. Keith Martin, MD. Ringland Anderson professor and head of ophthalmology at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

6. Dennis Lam, MD. Director of international eye research at The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

7. Julia Haller, MD. Ophthalmologist-in-chief and William Tasman, MD Endowed Chair at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia.

8. Charles McGhee, MD. Maurice Paykel Professor and chair of ophthalmology, director of the New Zealand National Eye Centre at the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

9. Jost Jonas, MD. Professor and chairman of the department of ophthalmology, medical faculty mannheim at Heidelberg University in Germany.

10. Keith Barton, MD. Consultant ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.

11. Malik Kahook, MD. The Slater family endowed chair in ophthalmology, vice chair of translational research, chief of the glaucoma service and co-director of the glaucoma fellowship, Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora.

12. Martine Jager, MD. Professor emeritus at Leiden University, Leiden, The Netherlands.

13. Tien-Yin Wong, MD. Chair professor and senior vice chancellor at Tsinghua Medicine in China.

14. Damien Gatinel, MD. Head of anterior segment and refractive surgery department at Rothschild Foundation Hospital in Paris.

15. Michael Chiang, MD. Director of the National Eye Institute and National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md.

16. H. Burkhard Dick, MD. Chair of ophthalmology at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany.

17. Soosan Jacob, MD. Director and chief of Dr. Agarwal's refractive and cornea foundation, senior consultant of cataract and glaucoma services at Dr. Agarwal’s group of eye hospitals in Chennai, India.

18. Gus Gazzard, MD. Director of Surgery at Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Trust in London.

19. Inder Paul Singh, MD. President at The Eye Centers of Racine and Kenosha, Wis.

20. Ningli Wang, MD. Professor of ophthalmology at Beijing Tongren Eye Center, Beijing Tongren Hospital and Capital Medical University in Beijing.