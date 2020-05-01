Texas eye practice retained all 450 employees during shutdowns, prepares to reopen

With the help of telemedicine, Houston-based Berkeley Eye Center was able to retain its entire workforce of 450 employees during practice shutdowns forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're proud to have kept all 450 members of our medical, surgical and optical staff employed during this crisis," Executive Director Mark Micheletti said in a May 1 press release. "This allowed us to care for hundreds of emergent care patients during the peak of the virus and to properly prepare for safely reopening to the public."

Berkeley Eye Center is gearing up to reopen May 4. The fully staffed ophthalmology practice wants patients to know it's safe to come to the facility, where there are new safety protocols and patient care processes in place.

Berkeley Eye Center will screen every patient for COVID-19, limit visitors, require all patients and staff to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, utilize personal protective equipment and employ robust cleaning procedures.

Telemedicine services will remain available to patients who don't feel comfortable or safe coming into a clinic.

Berkeley Eye Center has 20 offices in and around the Houston area.

