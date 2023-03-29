Staar Surgical names new COO, chief clinical officer

Staar Surgical Company, an implantable eye lens manufacturer, has selected Warren Foust as its new COO and Magda Michna, PhD, as its new chief clinical, regulatory and medical affairs officer.

Mr. Foust previously served as worldwide president for Johnson & Johnson Vision's surgical division, where he managed the global surgical business with approximately $1.5 billion in annual sales and 5,000 employees, according to a March 29 news release.

Prior to this role, he served as worldwide president of Mentor, a leading breast reconstruction and aesthetics business unit of Johnson & Johnson and was vice president of U.S. sales and marketing. Before Mentor, Mr. Foust held various sales leadership roles at DePuy Synthes, also a company of Johnson & Johnson.

Dr. Michna was previously the chief global clinical, medical and regulatory affairs officer for AcuFocus.

Prior to that, she was the chief clinical officer for Presbia. She has also led clinical development for many premium intraocular lens and other surgical device technologies supporting the Alcon Surgical franchise. Dr. Michna has also worked as a vision scientist for Vistakon, a division of Johnson & Johnson Vision.