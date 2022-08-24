Prism Vision Group acquires 8-physician practice with ASC

New Providence, N.J.-based Prism Vision Group, a vertically integrated eye care services organization, has added Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates to its platform.

The Bel Air, Md.-based practice has eight physicians and five locations, including a surgery center, according to an Aug. 19 news release. It provides the full spectrum of eye care with subspecialties that include cataract and refractive surgery, glaucoma and specialty contact lens fittings.

Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates is an accredited teaching facility with the Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University in Elkins Park. It has an optometric residency and student externship program and is an active site for clinical research studies.

Prism Vision Group said it is the largest vertically integrated independent ophthalmology administrative services organization on the East Coast. The platform comprises 80 locations, 150 providers and has more than 1,100 employees throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.