Premier Eye Care acquired by private equity-backed Health Network One

Boca Raton, Fla.-based Premier Eye Care has been acquired by Health Network One, a health management company backed by private equity investment firm H.I.G. Capital.

Premier, founded in 1993, works with over 20,000 eye care providers to improve medical outcomes and access to care for patients across 37 states.

Health Network One manages benefits for multiple health specialities, including ophthalmology, dermatology, urology and gastroenterology. It currently has a network of over 10,000 providers.

"Since launching Premier in 1993, clinical quality and exceptional service have been at the core of what we do every day. Health Network One will be a true strategic partner, allowing us to maintain Premier’s focus while also growing our customer base and provider networks," Lorna Taylor, Premier's CEO, said in a Jan. 4 press release.