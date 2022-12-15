Parexel, MyEyeDr to partner on ophthalmology clinical trials

Clinical trial research organization Parexel has partnered with vision healthcare organization MyEyeDr to collaborate on recruitment for diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration clinical trials.

Under the agreement, MyEyeDr will refer patients at its 850 offices into existing and future ophthalmological clinical trials, according to a Dec. 15 news release from Parexel.

MyEyeDr will join Parexel's community alliance network, which includes Javara and CVS Health. MyEyeDr is owned by Capital Vision Services.

"Part of providing our patients with the best vision and healthcare means making them aware of all possible treatment options, including clinical research," Artis Beatty, OD, chief medical officer at MyEyeDr, said in the release. "We're excited to partner with Parexel — MyEyeDr.'s first collaboration with a CRO — to share the option of clinical trial participation with our community of patients."