Oregon eye practice reports email data breach

Portland-based Oregon Eye Specialists reported an email data breach involving customer information.

The six-location practice said it identified unusual email activity Aug. 10 and took measures to secure information, including resetting account passwords. An investigation found that the breach took place from June 29 until Aug. 31, according to an Oct. 11 report from The Daily Swig.

Information accessed during the breach includes customers' names, dates of birth, dates of service, medical record numbers, financial account information and health insurance provider names and policy numbers.

“Although we have no evidence to suggest actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this incident, we are notifying potentially impacted individuals," the practice said in an Oct. 8 alert on its website.

In its alert, Oregon Eye Specialists said that potential victims of the data breach were given access to credit-monitoring and identity protection services.