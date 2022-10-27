Ophthalmology startup raises $4M for blindness prevention

Lumata Health has received $4 million in venture funding from Cortado Ventures, the Wolfpack Investor Network and 30 practicing ophthalmologists around the country for its intelligent eye care platform.

Lumata currently serves thousands of patients with its intelligent eye care management platform through partnerships with ophthalmology clinics and health systems. Patients supported by the platform miss an average of 30 percent fewer appointments, according to an Oct. 27 press release.

The healthcare startup plans to use the funding to enhance its digital platform, further develop predictive analytics and incorporate automated patient communication pathways.

"Lumata Health offers out-sized value in the eye care marketplace that is long overdue. Now is the right time, with the right cutting-edge machine learning technology, and the right team of eye care insiders who understand the patient journey," Nathaniel Harding, managing partner at Cortado, said in the release. "As our focus at Cortado Ventures is to support and drive innovation to provide real solutions to today's problems, we believe that Lumata will break down barriers and reduce thousands of heartbreaking preventable blindness cases each year."