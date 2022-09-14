Ophthalmologists urge Senate to swiftly pass prior authorization reform

The House of Representatives has voted to reform prior authorization in the Medicare Advantage program, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology has urged the Senate to quickly advance the legislation, according to a Sept. 14 statement sent to Becker's.

The academy helped to write the bill in order to end abusive insurance company practices.

The bipartisan bill was co-sponsored by 323 members in the House; it has 42 co-sponsors in the Senate and has been endorsed by 500 patient, provider and advocacy organizations.

If the bill is enacted, it will establish an electronic prior authorization program, standardize prior authorization for routine services and increase transparency around Medicare prior authorization requirements.

"This bill is years in the making, and we are closer now than we've ever been to protecting our patients from unnecessary care delays and denials," Stephen McLeod, MD, CEO of the academy said in the statement.