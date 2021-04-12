Ophthalmologist lands $100K investment on 'Shark Tank'

Anika Goodwin, MD, an ophthalmologist from Greensboro, N.C., walked away from her appearance on the entrepreneurial-themed reality TV show Shark Tank with a $100,000 investment in her beauty products company, according to an ABC 11 report.

Dr. Goodwin developed a line of magnetic eyelashes when she realized the glue-on lashes she had been using damaged her natural eyelashes. She launched the company in February 2020 to provide safe ocular beauty products.

Kendra Scott, a jewelry designer, purchased 20 percent of Dr. Goodwin's company, OpulenceMD Beauty, during her April 9 appearance on the TV show.

"As a doctor, I think we should never have to sacrifice our health to look good," Dr. Goodwin states on her website. "Yet that's the bind the beauty industry puts us in, especially when it comes to ocular health. And that's when I realized my experience as a physician and consumer put me in a unique position to create products that would free all of us from making that choice."

OpulenceMD Beauty offers eye makeup and skin care products in addition to magnetic lashes.

