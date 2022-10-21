Ophthalmologist-founded digital healthcare company acquires Health Media Network

Digital healthcare company CheckedUp has acquired Health Media Network, a provider of wellness content.

CheckedUp was founded by ophthalmologist Richard Awdeh, MD, and Mark Awdeh to provide healthcare providers with digital treatment support and disease and treatment resources.

The transaction brings together two major players in the digital-at-home-care space, according to an Oct. 21 press release from CheckedUp.

"The addition of HMN is transformational for CheckedUp and emphasizes our commitment to growth and significantly accelerates our expansion across multiple medical specialties, offering greater scale to our customers," Dr. Awdeh said in the release. "Concurrent with our growth, CheckedUp remains committed to our customer centric engagement and support model by investing in new cutting-edge technology and providing the most innovative offering in the point of care space."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.