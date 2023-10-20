Ophthalmologist files age discrimination lawsuit against Henry Ford Health

Lylas Mogk, MD, an ophthalmologist at Henry Ford Health in Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., is suing the system for age discrimination, according to an Oct. 19 report by CBS News.

The health system requires a cognition assessment for all Henry Ford Medical Group members who are 70 or older. The assessment is given again at age 75 and then every year.

The lawsuit claims that if the employee does not comply with the screening, they will either voluntarily resign or be terminated.

Dr. Mogk, who is 84 years old, had to take the assessment in 2018 based solely on her age.

The suit aims to stop the health system from administering the assessment and award Dr. Mogk and any other plaintiffs back pay and damages.

Dr. Mogk filed the lawsuit against Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Henry Ford Medical Group in September, the report said.

Henry Ford Health System said they could not comment on pending litigation when Becker's reached out.