More eye product recalls hit 2024

Brassica Pharma is voluntarily recalling some of its eye ointment products due to a lack of sterility assurance at the facility where they were produced.

Products affected have expiration dates ranging from February 2024 to September 2025, according to an FDA notice published Feb. 26.

For patients who use the products, which were recalled following an FDA inspection of the production facility, there is a risk of eye infections or related harm.

The products were distributed by wholesalers, retailers and via Walmart, CVS and AACE Pharmaceuticals.

The last year has been a busy one for eye product recalls, with a recall in March 2023 of eye drops that caused bacterial eye infections, and even death, among users.

Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma, after they were linked to a rare strain of bacteria that caused dozens of infections and at least eight cases of vision loss, four eye removals and three patient deaths.

