ModMed launches tool to help ophthalmologists maintain reputations

ModMed launched a new marketing service, AMP, that is designed to help ophthalmologists protect their online brand and reputation.

In a recent survey commissioned by the company, ModMed found that 74 percent of patients read online reviews when choosing a new care provider, but many providers do not respond to negative reviews online that could harm reputations.

AMP aims to help practices manage and monitor online reputations by responding directly to online reviews, according to a Sept. 28 news release from the company.

"The impression a practice makes online is vital to maintaining its reputation. But impressions don’t stop there," Michael Rivers, MD, director of ophthalmology at ModMed, said in the release. "From scheduling their own appointments to accessing medical records to making payments from their phone, there are many experiences patients have with a doctor’s office that make an impression, and our solutions help providers stay on top of these trends."