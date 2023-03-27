Maine hospital cuts eye surgeries: What ASCs should know

Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health has cut several eye surgeries from Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine, Bangor Daily News reported March 26.

Amy Kenney, EMMC director of marketing and communications said in a statement to Becker's that the decision, which was made earlier in March, does not affect pediatric eye care or retina medical care and surgeries. She also said it "does not mean eye care is closing, but rather is making some changes to better position for the future."

The dropped procedures include cataract, glaucoma and oculoplastic surgeries.

"Today, many surgical eye care procedures can be, and are being, done in outpatient centers and don't require the more sophisticated services of a tertiary medical center like EMMC," Ms. Kenney said.

Ms. Kenney declined to the Bangor Daily News' request to comment on whether physicians or other employees were laid off or have left their jobs to work elsewhere.