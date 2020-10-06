John A. Moran Eye Center remembers Dr. Alan Crandall

Salt Lake City-based John A. Moran Eye Center announced the death of Alan Crandall, MD, in a statement Oct. 2.

Dr. Crandall, who was 73, died from a sudden illness, according to a statement from Moran CEO Randall Olson, MD. He was described as a "masterful surgeon" who focused on glaucoma, cataract and complicated anterior segment surgery. He was recognized as one of 50 international opinion leaders by Cataract and Refractive Surgery Today, and The Ophthalmologist named him one of the 100 most influential people in the industry.

Dr. Crandall founded and was the senior medical director of Moran's Global Outreach Division, which worked to increase access to eye care in developing countries, the statement said. He performed free surgeries on members of the Navajo Nation in Utah and in more than 20 countries.

"Dr. Crandall was a friend to everyone who knew him and universally respected and adored," the statement said. "To know him was to love him, and we grieve with everyone whose life he touched."

Read the full statement here.

