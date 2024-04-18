Iowa optometry practice to permanently close doors

Bloomfield, Iowa-based practitioner Tom Juhl, OD, will permanently close his optometry practice in June, leaving the county without an optometrist, according to an April 16 report from The Bloomfield Democrat.

The county also recently lost its only dentist, according to the report. Dr. Juhl, who first brought his practice to Bloomfield in 1979, plans to retire.

Dr. Juhl has been searching for a buyer to take over his practice for the last six years, without luck. Unless a buyer steps in, the town will be left without eyecare services.