How ophthalmologist wages stack up by industry

Ophthalmologists earn the highest annual salary when working in outpatient care centers, according to the most recent compensation data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average ophthalmologist salary across all settings is $270,090 a year, but salaries fluctuate based on duties and practice settings.

The top-paying ophthalmology industries and their average yearly compensation:

1. Outpatient care centers: $326,840

2. Offices of physicians: $281,500

3. General medical and surgical hospitals: $236,330

4. Offices of other health practitioners: $190,700

5. Professional, scientific and technical services: $115,600