How ophthalmologist pay has changed since 2021

The average annual salary for ophthalmologists has increased from $270,090 in 2021 to $312,120 in 2023, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Ophthalmologists earned the most in Mississippi in 2021, Maine in 2022 and Iowa in 2023.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.

Here is the average annual salary for ophthalmologists, along with the average earnings in the state where ophthalmologists have earned the most in each year since 2021:

2021

Mean annual wage: $270,090

Mean hourly wage: $129.85

Highest-paying state: Mississippi, annual mean wage of $353,090

2022

Mean annual wage: $265,450, year-over-year decrease of $4,640

Mean hourly wage: $127.62

Highest-paying state: Maine, annual mean wage of $409,920

2023

Mean annual wage: $312,120, year-over-year increase of $46,670

Mean hourly wage: $150.06

Highest-paying state: Iowa, annual mean wage of $430,910