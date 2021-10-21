Florida optometrists want more procedural privileges; ophthalmologists say no

In an Oct. 20 Florida House Professions and Public Health Subcommittee panel discussion, two optometrists said insufficient access to advanced eye care across the state is a major reason their profession should be allowed to do procedures traditionally reserved for ophthalmologists, according to Florida Politics.

Ahad Mahootchi, MD, a Florida ophthalmologist, disagreed. He said the problem of access is a result of many residents having insurance plans that don't include ophthalmologic procedures.

"Making non-surgeons surgeons won't fix those issues," he said, according to Florida Politics.

