Eyedaptic debuts AI-powered eyeglasses

Eyedaptic has partnered with augmented reality glasses manufacturer Rokid to develop its new artificial-intelligence-powered smart glasses, the Eye5.

The Eye5 model addresses diverse causes of vision loss, from diabetic retinopathy to macular degeneration.

The AI-powered Eye5s have embedded cameras that capture peripheral vision images and use algorithms to enhance the wearer's views.

The glasses offer a hands-free optic solution to vision loss, and they can be acquired through traditional eye care providers.

"People value their eyesight over 10 times more than any of their other senses. The Eye5 gives my patients with visual impairments access to life-changing technology to enhance their vision. The ability to acquire the smart glasses through their eye care provider makes it more attainable as well," Mitul Mehta, MD, retinal surgeon and chief medical officer at Eyedaptic, said in an Oct. 24 press release.