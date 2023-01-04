EyeCare Partners to team up with Retinal Associates of Oklahoma

St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners has partnered with Retinal Associates of Oklahoma to create more specialty retina care practices within Oklahoma.

The practice's physicians, Darin Haivala, MD, and Robert Leonard, MD, two board-certified ophthalmologists with over 40 years of experience, will be joining EyeCare Partners on account of the partnership, according to a Jan. 4 news release.

EyeCare Partners currently has affiliated practices across 18 states. Its network consists of 300 ophthalmologists and 700 optometrists.