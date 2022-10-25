Colorado hospital reinstates ophthalmology

Estes Park (Colo.) Health has reinstated ophthalmological care at its hospital with the hiring of Sarah Dech, MD, the Estes Park Trail Gazette reported Oct. 24.

Dr. Dech specializes in cataract surgeries, lid lesions, cyst and stye surgeries and glaucoma laser surgery.

"I came to Estes Park because I wanted to start my own clinic," Dr. Dech told the Gazette. "Everyone here was very kind and it is such a beautiful place to be. I plan to establish a strong practice where I can really get to know my patients. There is such a need for ophthalmology up here because of the age group in town."