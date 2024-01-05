Average ophthalmologist visit cost by state

The average cost of an ophthalmologist visit is highest in Alaska and lowest in Iowa, according to recent data from insurance company Sidecar Health.

Here are the states and the District of Columbia ranked by average cash cost of an ophthalmology visit, from lowest to highest:

1. Iowa: $69-$103

T-2. Arkansas: $72-$107

T-2. Kansas: $72-$107

T-2. North Carolina: $72-$107

T-2. South Dakota: $72-$107

T-6. Tennessee: $72-$108

T-6. New Mexico: $72-$108

T-6. Alabama: $72-$108

T-9. Kentucky: $73-$109

T-9. Missouri: $73-$109

T-11. Idaho: $74-$110

T-11. Maine: $74-$110

T-11. Mississippi: $74-$110

T-11. Nebraska: $74-$110

T-15. Georgia: $75-$112

T-15. Ohio: $75-$112

T-17. Hawaii: $76-$113

T-17. Indiana: $76-$113

T-17. Montana: $76-$113

20. South Carolina: $77-$114

T-21. Texas: $78-$116

T-21. Virginia: $78-$116

T-21. West Virginia: $78-$116

T-24. Nevada: $79-$117

T-24. New Hampshire: $79-$117

26. Colorado: $80-$118

T-27. Florida: $80-$119

T-27: North Dakota: $80-$119

T-27. Oklahoma: $80-$119

T-27. Vermont: $80-$119

T-27. Wyoming: $80-$119

32. Utah: $81-$121

33. Louisiana: $82-$121

T-34. Michigan: $82-$122

T-34. Oregon: $82-$122

T-34. Wisconsin: $82-$122

37. Arizona: $82-$123

38. Illinois: $84-$124

39. District of Columbia: $84-$125

T-40. Delaware: $85-$126

T-40. Pennsylvania: $85-$126

T-40. Maryland: $87-$129

T-40. Washington: $87-$129

44. Connecticut: $87-$130

45. Massachusetts: $89-$133

T-46. New York: $90-$134

T-46. Rhode Island: $90-$134

48. California: $90-$135

49. Minnesota: $93-$138

50. New Jersey: $96-$142

51. Alaska: $99-$147