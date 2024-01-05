Average ophthalmologist visit cost by state

The average cost of an ophthalmologist visit is highest in Alaska and lowest in Iowa, according to recent data from insurance company Sidecar Health.
Here are the states and the District of Columbia ranked by average cash cost of an ophthalmology visit, from lowest to highest:
1. Iowa: $69-$103
T-2. Arkansas: $72-$107
T-2. Kansas: $72-$107
T-2. North Carolina: $72-$107
T-2. South Dakota: $72-$107
T-6. Tennessee: $72-$108
T-6. New Mexico: $72-$108
T-6. Alabama: $72-$108
T-9. Kentucky: $73-$109
T-9. Missouri: $73-$109
T-11. Idaho: $74-$110
T-11. Maine: $74-$110
T-11. Mississippi: $74-$110
T-11. Nebraska: $74-$110
T-15. Georgia: $75-$112
T-15. Ohio: $75-$112
T-17. Hawaii: $76-$113
T-17. Indiana: $76-$113
T-17. Montana: $76-$113
20. South Carolina: $77-$114
T-21. Texas: $78-$116
T-21. Virginia: $78-$116
T-21. West Virginia: $78-$116
T-24. Nevada: $79-$117
T-24. New Hampshire: $79-$117
26. Colorado: $80-$118
T-27. Florida: $80-$119
T-27: North Dakota: $80-$119
T-27. Oklahoma: $80-$119
T-27. Vermont: $80-$119
T-27. Wyoming: $80-$119
32. Utah: $81-$121
33. Louisiana: $82-$121
T-34. Michigan: $82-$122
T-34. Oregon: $82-$122
T-34. Wisconsin: $82-$122
37. Arizona: $82-$123
38. Illinois: $84-$124
39. District of Columbia: $84-$125
T-40. Delaware: $85-$126
T-40. Pennsylvania: $85-$126
T-40. Maryland: $87-$129
T-40. Washington: $87-$129
44. Connecticut: $87-$130
45. Massachusetts: $89-$133
T-46. New York: $90-$134
T-46. Rhode Island: $90-$134
48. California: $90-$135
49. Minnesota: $93-$138
50. New Jersey: $96-$142
51. Alaska: $99-$147