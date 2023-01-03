Average cost of cataract surgery in 2022

Cataract surgery cost an average of $3,500 to $7,000 per eye in 2022, according to data from eye research company MyVision.org.

Though cataract surgery is one of the most common procedures in the world, costs continue to run high for both patients and insurance companies.

The estimated costs include preoperative and postoperative care. Surgery price is also influenced by the type of intraocular lens used, the technology used in the procedure, the surgeon, the location and the surgical difficulty.

In 2022, Medicare covered an average of 80 percent of patient costs for procedures, while Medicaid covered procedures on a state-by-state basis.