At-home eye test receives FDA clearance

Visibly has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the world's first at-home vision testing platform, according to an Aug. 16 press release.

Visibly's at-home tests take six minutes to complete and can be self-administered on a computer or mobile device.

The vision test results are sent to an eye-care specialist immediately, who can then make patient recommendations.

"After many years working with the FDA, we are excited to receive this clearance," Brent Rasmussen, CEO of Visibly, said in the release. "We look forward to fulfilling our mission of bringing affordable, accessible vision care to the masses."