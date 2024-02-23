American Vision Partners suffers data breach

Medical Management Resource Group, doing business as American Vision Partners, experienced a cybersecurity incident impacting patient data.

American Vision Partners detected unauthorized activity within its computer network on Nov. 14, according to a Feb. 6 news release. The company contained the incident by isolating affected systems and launched an investigation with third-party cybersecurity firms.

Information that may have been affected includes names, contact information, dates of birth, certain medical information, and in certain cases, Social Security numbers and insurance information.

American Visions Partners, based in Tempe, Ariz., provides administrative services to 12 ophthalmology practices and four ASCs, according to its website.