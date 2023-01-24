American Vision Partners opens Arizona ASC

Physician services organization American Vision Partners has opened a new ASC, West Valley Peaks, in Sun City, Ariz.

AVP currently serves communities in Arizona, Texas, California, New Mexico and Nevada, with more than 180 physicians and 125 locations.

The new ASC location will allow AVP's Arizona physicians to have access to a new state-of-the-art facility for outpatient procedures including cataracts, according to a Jan. 23 press release.

Among the surgeons serving patients at the new ASC is Charles Schaffer, MD, a physician at AVP affiliate Southwestern Eye Center in Sun City West, Ariz.