AI to permeate ophthalmology in 2021 & more

Artificial intelligence will leave its mark on ophthalmology in 2021, according to predictions from Joshua Mali, MD, in the Ophthalmology Times.

Dr. Mali singled out Notal Vision's Home Optical Coherence Tomography System. The system is designed to monitor wet AMD patients. Using the system, patients will be allowed to complete tests at home which will then be analyzed by machine learning.

Dr. Mali shared four more predictions with the Ophthalmology Times Dec. 18. All are available here.

