35% of ASCs specialize in ophthalmology

Thirty-five percent of ASCs, or 2,102 Medicare-certified ASCs, specialize in ophthalmic care, according to a report from Advancing Surgical Care.
Breakdown of ASC specialties:
Note: percentages do not add to 100 because ASCs have multiple specialties
1. Orthopedic: 37 percent, 2,231
2. Pain: 35 percent, 2,151
3. Ophthalmology: 35 percent, 2,102
4. Endoscopy: 32 percent, 1,956
5. Plastic surgery: 29 percent, 1,759
6. Podiatry: 28 percent, 1,714
7. Otolaryngology: 23 percent, 1,424
8. OB/GYN: 19 percent, 1,169
9. Dental: 8 percent, 497