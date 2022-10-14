35% of ASCs specialize in ophthalmology

Claire Wallace  

Thirty-five percent of ASCs, or 2,102 Medicare-certified ASCs, specialize in ophthalmic care, according to a report from Advancing Surgical Care

Breakdown of ASC specialties: 

Note: percentages do not add to 100 because ASCs have multiple specialties

1. Orthopedic: 37 percent, 2,231 

2. Pain: 35 percent, 2,151 

3. Ophthalmology: 35 percent, 2,102 

4. Endoscopy: 32 percent, 1,956 

5. Plastic surgery: 29 percent, 1,759 

6. Podiatry: 28 percent, 1,714 

7. Otolaryngology: 23 percent, 1,424 

8. OB/GYN: 19 percent, 1,169 

9. Dental: 8 percent, 497

