35% of ASCs specialize in ophthalmology

Thirty-five percent of ASCs, or 2,102 Medicare-certified ASCs, specialize in ophthalmic care, according to a report from Advancing Surgical Care.

Breakdown of ASC specialties:

Note: percentages do not add to 100 because ASCs have multiple specialties

1. Orthopedic: 37 percent, 2,231

2. Pain: 35 percent, 2,151

3. Ophthalmology: 35 percent, 2,102

4. Endoscopy: 32 percent, 1,956

5. Plastic surgery: 29 percent, 1,759

6. Podiatry: 28 percent, 1,714

7. Otolaryngology: 23 percent, 1,424

8. OB/GYN: 19 percent, 1,169

9. Dental: 8 percent, 497