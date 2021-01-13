2 eye surgery centers join Florida group

Two eye surgery centers merged with Fort Myers, Fla.-based Quigley Eye Specialists, according to a Jan. 13 report from Fort Myers Florida Weekly.

St. Lucy's Eye Surgery Center and Community Eye Care, both in Port Charlotte, are owned and operated by Joseph Sapadafora, DO, and Eric Schaible, MD., the release said.

Dr. Spadafora has more than 30 years of experience in ophthalmology and is the medical director of Community Eye Center, the report said. Dr. Schaible is the eye research director at Community Eye Center and has 24 years of experience in the field.

The practices join 16 other locations under Quigley Eye Specialists, the report said.

