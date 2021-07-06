2,600+ records improperly tossed out at Georgia ASC

Eye Consultants of Atlanta suffered a data breach after hard copies of medical records were improperly discarded.

Patient files that were marked to be shredded were disposed of and removed with regular trash, according to a June 14 news release. The incident, which affected 2,662 individuals, was filed June 16 with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

So far, there haven't been any reports of identity theft or misuse related to the incident. Affected patients were contacted June 14.