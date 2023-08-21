1st human-tested results for new intraocular lens tech

The first in-human results for a technology that allows intraocular lenses to more closely replicate a crystalline lens were presented at the American Society of cataract and Refractive Surgery meeting in San Diego, according to an Aug. 21 report from Healio.

George Waring, MD, founder and medical director at Waring Vision Institute, presented results for Atia Vision's OmniVu IOL System. It is a shape-changing modular system system with a fixed-power front optic and a shape-changing base filled with fluid that responds to ciliary muscle movements, according to the report.

The system works by inserting the base lens into the capsular bag after a 5.5 mm manual capsulotomy, which allows the front optic lens to dock into the base.

"The natural accommodative mechanism of the eye, when stimulated, activates the fluid-filled base, changing its shape and increasing the range of focus," Dr. Waring said in the report.

The results comprised data on 25 eyes of 18 patients and the technology appears to improve the range of focus while reducing dysphotopsia. Dr. Waring said the next step is to begin the investigational device exemption as they move toward FDA clinical trials.