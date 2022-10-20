19 eye care ASCs among 2023's best

Newsweek released its annual list of the top 510 ASCs nationwide.

The rankings, compiled in collaboration with market research firm Statista, are based on a survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals from August to September, along with analysis of performance data from more than 5,000 ASCs.

Nineteen eyecare-focused ASCs topped the list:

Editor's note: Numbers represent the center's ranking in its respective state and may repeat.

2. Wills Eye Surgical Network-Surgery Center in Northeast Philadelphia

8. St. Louis Eye Surgery & Laser Center

9. Eye Care Associates Inc.-Boardman (Poland, Ohio)

10. Wills Eye Surgical Network-Surgery Center in Cherry Hill (N.J.)

10. Wills Eye Surgical Network-Main Line Surgery Center (Bala Cynwyd, Pa.)

10. Surgery Center of Morganton (N.C.) Eye Physicians

11. Marietta (Ga.) Eye Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center

13. Cleveland Eye and Laser Surgery Center

15. Cincinnati Eye Institute-CEI Middletown ASC

15. Empire Eye Physicians-Spokane Valley (Wash.)

17. SCA Health-The Eye Surgery Centers of the Carolinas (Southern Pines, N.C.)

18. Dayton (Ohio) Eye Surgery Center

19. Eye Center of Columbus

27. SCA Health-Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Dallas

30. New Jersey Eye Center-Bergenfield

30. Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton, Texas)

38. Eye Surgery Center of North Florida (Jacksonville)

48. Austin (Texas) Eye Laser and Surgicenter

82. Kaiser Permanente-Eye Surgery Center-San Francisco