12 best university ophthalmology programs in the US

The Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore has been named the top overall university ophthalmology program in the U.S. for 2022 by the Ophthalmology Times.

The rankings are based on results from a survey sent out to chairpersons and residency directors nationwide.

The twelve best university ophthalmology programs in 2022, according to the Ophthalmology Times:

1. Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University Medical Center

2. Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Harvard University (Boston)

3. Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

4. Duke University Eye Center, Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

5. University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine (Iowa City)

6. Stein and Doheny Eye Institute, University of California Los Angeles

7. Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic

8. Emory Eye Center, Emory University (Atlanta)

9. Beckman Vision Center, University of California San Francisco

10. W.K. Kellogg Eye Center, University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

11. Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)

12. Moran Eye Center, University of Utah (Salt Lake City)