The least-filled residency specialties

Thirty-one residency specialties across one- and two-year postgraduate programs had position openings following this year's matching process for MD and DO students.
Here are the specialties that had residency positions open, according to data from the National Resident Matching Program:
PGY-1 positions
- Family medicine: 636 unfilled positions
- Surgery - preliminary: 549
- Internal medicine (categorical): 494
- Pediatrics (categorical): 251
- Transitional: 231
- Emergency medicine: 135
- Medicine - preliminary: 133
- Osteo neuromusculoskeletal med: 16
- Psychiatry: 12
- Child neurology: 7
- Pathology: 7
- Obstetrics-gynecology: 6
- OB/GYN - preliminary: 6
- Pediatrics - medical genetics: 5
- Surgery (categorical): 5
- Medicine - primary: 4
- Pediatrics - preliminary: 3
- Radiology - diagnostic: 3
- Emergency medicine - anesthesiology: 1
- Interventional radiology (integrated): 1
- Neurology: 1
- Otolaryngology: 1
- Orthopedic surgery: 1
- Pediatrics - primary: 1
- Vascular surgery: 1
PGY-2 positions
- Radiation oncology: 12
- Dermatology: 5
- Neurology: 3
- Interventional radiology (integrated): 2
- Physical medicine & rehab: 2
- Radiology - diagnostic: 1