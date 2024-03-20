The least-filled residency specialties

Thirty-one residency specialties across one- and two-year postgraduate programs had position openings following this year's matching process for MD and DO students.

Here are the specialties that had residency positions open, according to data from the National Resident Matching Program:

PGY-1 positions

Family medicine: 636 unfilled positions Surgery - preliminary: 549 Internal medicine (categorical): 494 Pediatrics (categorical): 251 Transitional: 231 Emergency medicine: 135 Medicine - preliminary: 133 Osteo neuromusculoskeletal med: 16 Psychiatry: 12 Child neurology: 7 Pathology: 7 Obstetrics-gynecology: 6 OB/GYN - preliminary: 6 Pediatrics - medical genetics: 5 Surgery (categorical): 5 Medicine - primary: 4 Pediatrics - preliminary: 3 Radiology - diagnostic: 3 Emergency medicine - anesthesiology: 1 Interventional radiology (integrated): 1 Neurology: 1 Otolaryngology: 1 Orthopedic surgery: 1 Pediatrics - primary: 1 Vascular surgery: 1

PGY-2 positions