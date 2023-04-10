Optum acquires New York multispecialty group

Optum has acquired Middletown, N.Y.-based multispecialty group Crystal Run Healthcare effective Feb. 22, Mid Hudson News reported Feb. 25.

"We will join Optum as part of their Tri-State Team, and will no longer have physician owners," Hal Teitelbaum, MD, CEO of Crystal Run Healthcare said in an email to employees obtained by Mid Hudson News. "Crystal Run has long recognized that the fee-for-service reimbursement model is broken, and we committed to transition to value-based care focused on the quadruple aim."

Crystal Run Healthcare supports more than 400 physicians and more than 15 practice locations, according to its website.