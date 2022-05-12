ASC executive predicts industry boom unlikely to slow

According to an interview from HealthLeaders with Alexander Sah, MD, several unique aspects of ASCs continue to drive growth.

Recent years have seen an increase in cases shifting from hospitals to ASCs, and the pandemic has only accelerated that growth.

Dr. Sah, co-director of the Institute for Joint Restoration and Research in Fremont, Calif., attributes the movement from hospitals to ASCs to higher patient safety, reduced cost, saving the healthcare system billions of dollars, and increased efficiency of procedures through stricter protocols on the medical team.

"For healthcare providers, ASCs are an opportunity to have more control over how things are done. In a main hospital, you have many resources at your disposal, but you also have the challenges of emergency cases as well as operating rooms that have a wide scope of procedures that they perform. In an ASC, there is an opportunity to fine-tune skills and develop very specific programs," Dr. Sah said.

Having dedicated ASCs for certain procedures creates the possibility of more efficient and predictable surgeries that can boost the reputation of ASCs in the medical field and with patients and payers.

The increased understanding of benefits ASCs offer for healthcare providers, patients and payers will keep ASC growth strong moving forward.





