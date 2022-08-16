Unemployment rates in the 10 best states for physicians

States with lower unemployment rates tend to be among the best places for physicians to practice.

For example, Idaho, ranked by Medscape as the best state for physicians to practice, has an unemployment rate of 2.5 percent, below the national unemployment rate of 3.2 percent.

In May, Medscape released a ranking of the best and worst places for physicians to practice. The list is based on 12 metrics, including malpractice payouts, compensation and cost of living. Read more about the methodology here.

In July, personal finance website WalletHub examined changes in unemployment rates throughout the U.S. Read more about its methodology here.

All the states in Medscape's top 10 states for physicians to practice have unemployment rates under the national average except Texas, which has an unemployment rate of 4.1 percent.

Here are the top 10 states for physicians to practice along with their unemployment rate as of June:

1. Idaho: 2.5 percent

2. Georgia: 2.9 percent

3. South Dakota: 2.3 percent

4. Texas: 4.1 percent

5. Indiana: 2.4 percent

6. North Dakota: 2.5 percent

7. Nebraska: 1.9 percent

8. Oklahoma: 2.9 percent

9. Utah: 2 percent

10. Florida: 2.8 percen