Top 25 most expensive cities for physicians to live

Los Angeles is the most expensive U.S. city to live in, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

To create the ranking, which was pulled from the publication's "Best Places to Live and Retire" lists, the U.S. News & World Report evaluated data across five indexes: job market, value, quality of life, desirability and net migration. These indexes were chosen in a March 2022 public survey that asked Americans what they believed to be the most important factors to consider when choosing where to live. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 25 most expensive U.S. cities to live in, according to U.S. News & World Report:

1. Los Angeles

2. Miami

3. San Diego

4. Salinas, Calif.

5. Santa Barbara, Calif.

6. San Juan, Puerto Rico

7. Honolulu

8. Santa Rosa, Calif.

9. New York City

10. Vallejo and Fairfield, Calif.

11. Fresno, Calif.

12. Stockton, Calif.

13. Sacramento, Calif.

14. Visalia, Calif.

15. Bakersfield, Calif.

16. Eugene, Ore.

17. Orlando, Fla.

18. Las Vegas

19. Modesto, Calif.

20. San Francisco

21. New Haven, Conn.

22. Boulder, Colo.

23. Trenton, N.J.

24. Naples, Fla.

25. Boston